Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In July

The euro area trade surplus increased in July on higher exports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19 billion from EUR 17.7 billion in June.

Exports grew 0.6 percent in July from June, while imports remained stable.

On a yearly basis, exports advanced 6.2 percent and imports gained 2.3 percent.

Consequently, the trade surplus climbed to EUR 24.8 billion from EUR 16.9 billion a year ago.

In January to July period, exports of goods to the rest of the world increased 3.6 percent annually to EUR 1.36 trillion. Similarly, imports rose 3.5 percent to EUR 1.24 trillion.

As a result, the euro area recorded a surplus of EUR 126.1 billion, compared with EUR 120.5 billion in the same period last year.

