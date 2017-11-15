Eurozone Trade Surplus Rises In September

The euro area trade surplus increased in September from August as exports increased amid a fall in imports, Eurostat reported Wednesday.

Exports grew 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, while imports decreased 1.2 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25 billion from EUR 21 billion in August.

On a yearly basis, exports climbed 5.6 percent and imports by 5.1 percent. The trade surplus increased to unadjusted EUR 26.4 billion from EUR 24.3 billion in the previous year.

In the EU28, exports gained 2.5 percent on month and imports by 1 percent, taking the trade surplus to an adjusted EUR 3.1 billion.

