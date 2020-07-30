Eurozone Unemployment Rate Rises In June

The euro area unemployment rate increased in June although member countries started to phase out the coronavirus containment measures, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.8 percent in June from 7.7 percent in May. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 7.7 percent.

The number of unemployed increased by 203,000 from the previous month to 12.685 million in June.

The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 rose to 17 percent in June from 16.5 percent in May.

The EU27 unemployment rate was 7.1 percent in June versus 7 percent in May.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com