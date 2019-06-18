The European single currency weakened since 2019 started as both geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and tensions rising between countries from the Euro Zone forced investors to look for safety in the US dollar. With a Federal Reserve that managed to raise rates until December 2018 (giving room when the next economic downturn […] The post EURUSD Squeezed Towards Key Support Zone appeared first on Forex Crunch.
