EUR/USD is trading at 1.1637, up some 50 pips from the lows of the day at 1.1585 and some 80 pips from the lows of 1.1555 seen earlier in the week. There is no sole driver that pushes the pair to the upside, but data has been positive. The European Commission upgraded economic forecasts for […] The post EUR/USD: When nothing happens, the pair moves up appeared first on Forex Crunch.

