The European Council President Donald Tusk is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some optimistic comments on Brexit. Received optimist messages that a deal on Brexit could be reached. Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all. UK has not come forward with a realistic and workable proposal. […] The post EU’s Tusk: Received optimist messages that a deal on Brexit could be reached appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story