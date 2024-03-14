Eventbrite, Inc., an international event marketplace platform, recently confirmed that its Board has approved a buyback of up to $100 million of its Class A shares. The extent and timing of these repurchases will depend on various factors including market conditions and management’s discretion.The company plans on funding this repurchase from its existing cash reserves. As of December 31, 2023, Eventbrite had a liquidity pool of approximately $391.1 million. Relevant share statistics reveal that the company had around 86,206,862 Class A shares and 15,661,433 Class B shares outstanding as of February 29, 2024.In related news, Eventbrite’s shares were trading 12.33 percent higher at $5.78 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com