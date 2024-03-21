According to the latest data released on March 21, 2024, existing home sales in the United States saw a notable increase in February 2024. The current indicator stands at 4.38 million, up from the previous figure of 4 million reported in January 2024. This surge in home sales indicates a positive trend in the US real estate market, showcasing a growing demand for existing homes.The rise in existing home sales could be attributed to various factors such as low mortgage rates, a strong job market, and robust consumer confidence. As more Americans continue to seek homeownership opportunities, the real estate sector remains a crucial driver of economic growth in the country. The increase in home sales not only benefits homeowners and sellers but also has a ripple effect on related industries, contributing to the overall economic well-being of the nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com