In a surprising turn of events, existing home sales in the United States experienced a significant surge of 6.4% in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The indicator rose from 3.1% in January to an impressive 9.5% in February, showing a rapid increase in the housing market activity. The data, which was updated on 21 March 2024, indicates a strong momentum in the real estate sector.The month-over-month comparison reveals that February's performance outpaced the previous month, reflecting a robust growth trend in the housing market. This surge in existing home sales is a positive sign for the economy, as it indicates increased consumer confidence and investment in the real estate market. Industry experts are optimistic about the continued growth trajectory of the housing sector in the upcoming months, further driving economic expansion and stability in the United States.