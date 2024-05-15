Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported a fiscal year pre-tax profit of $1.55 billion, an increase from $1.17 billion in the previous year. Earnings per share in US cents rose to 130.2 from 83.6. Total Benchmark EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) for the year was $1.93 billion, reflecting a 7% rise. Benchmark earnings per share in US cents increased to 144.2 compared to 134.1 the prior year.For the year ending March 31, 2024, revenue reached $7.10 billion, up from $6.62 billion the previous year. Revenue from ongoing activities was $7.06 billion, an improvement from $6.55 billion last year. The total revenue growth from these ongoing activities was 8% based on actual exchange rates and 7% on constant exchange rates. Additionally, organic revenue growth for the period was 6%.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the Group projects organic revenue growth to be in the range of 6-8%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com