Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced on Tuesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with battery manufacturer SK On to produce up to 100,000 metric tons of Mobil Lithium in Arkansas.The lithium, produced through Exxon's core competencies in subsurface exploration, drilling, and chemical processing, will be utilized by SK On in its electric vehicle battery manufacturing operations in the United States, according to the energy and petroleum company.Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, commented, "This collaboration with SK On underscores the leading role we play in the burgeoning market for domestically sourced lithium. This market is advancing energy security and climate goals, while also supporting American manufacturing."As of now, ExxonMobil's stock is trading at $114.21, reflecting an increase of 0.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.