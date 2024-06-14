The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the use of titanium, potentially acquired through falsified documentation, in the production of Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF.PK) aircraft.The issue, first reported by The New York Times, emerged when a supplier detected tiny holes in parts, attributed to titanium corrosion.”Boeing voluntarily disclosed to the FAA the procurement of material through a distributor who may have falsified or provided incorrect records,” the FAA stated. “Boeing has issued a bulletin to ensure suppliers remain vigilant regarding the potential for falsified records.”Addressing the situation, Boeing mentioned, “This industrywide issue impacts a select number of titanium shipments received by a limited set of suppliers. Tests conducted thus far confirm the use of the correct titanium alloy. To ensure compliance, we are removing any affected parts from airplanes prior to delivery. Our analysis indicates that the in-service fleet can continue to operate safely.”Airbus, acknowledging the issue, confirmed it has conducted numerous tests to verify part quality, stating, “Our assessments show that the airworthiness of the A220 remains intact.”Airbus further emphasized, “The safety and quality of our aircraft are paramount, and we are working closely with our supplier to address the issue.”Spirit AeroSystems, a supplier of fuselages to Boeing and wings to Airbus, is also assisting the FAA with the investigation, having removed the affected parts from its production line.”This involves titanium introduced into the supply chain through counterfeit documents,” stated Spirit spokesperson Joe Buccino. “Upon identification, all suspect parts were quarantined and removed from Spirit production. Over 1,000 tests have been conducted to confirm the mechanical and metallurgical properties of the affected material, ensuring continued airworthiness.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com