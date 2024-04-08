The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will probe into an incident involving a Southwest Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 flight that was forced to perform an emergency landing after its engine cover detached and struck the wing flap during takeoff on a Sunday morning.The incident occurred on a Southwest Flight 3695 that was headed for Houston’s Hobby airport, carrying 135 passengers and six crew members. The plane had ascended approximately 10,300 feet before it safely returned to Denver International Airport. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident.The FAA explained, in a statement, that the plane’s engine cowling had fallen off shortly after takeoff and struck the wing flap. Following the incident, the passengers were transferred to another plane to complete their journey to Houston.Southwest Airlines stated that their maintenance teams are currently investigating the aircraft in question, which entered service in June 2015.This marks the second occurrence this year of an incident involving a Boeing aircraft. Boeing has been under intense scrutiny since an incident on January 5 where a mid-cabin door plug from an Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blew out mid-flight.As a result of the door plug incident, the FAA grounded the 737 MAX 9 planes for several weeks whilst conducting an investigation into Boeing’s manufacturing procedures and production lines, including the operations of subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems.In early March, the FAA discovered multiple quality control issues in its production audit of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems and put a stop to the expansion of the Boeing 737 MAX production. Subsequently, the Justice Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the MAX 9 incident.During this ongoing safety crisis, Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun announced his plans to step down last month. He held the chief position during a tumultuous period for the aerospace giant. Boeing also announced new appointments for the roles of Board Chair and CEO of its major division, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.Addressing the employees, Calhoun recognized their efforts over the past five years to tackle some of the most significant challenges the company and industry have ever faced. In March 2019, the global grounding of the 737 MAX, the world’s best-selling aircraft at the time, took place following two accidents within a six-month period, claiming 346 lives.The COVID-19 pandemic also stifled international travel, causing a significant dip in the demand for airplanes. The aircraft giant, which was slowly recovering over year,s will likely experience a heavy blow due to these latest incidents.Calhoun described the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident in a letter to employees as a defining moment for Boeing, stating, “The world is watching us, and I am confident we will emerge from this as a better company. We will persist in our efforts to restore the company to stability amidst the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, always prioritizing safety and quality in everything we do.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com