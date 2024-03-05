Platforms owned by Meta, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, began encountering global server problems approximately at 10 a.m. ET, resulting in user login problems.Reports from Downdetector.com, an outage monitoring site, reveal over 300,000 reported outages for Facebook and more than 20,000 for Instagram. Later on, YouTube also admitted to experiencing equivalent issues.The issue led to numerous users being automatically logged out from these social networking sites. Some were prompted to alter their passwords, while others found themselves unable to refresh their Instagram pages.Upon trying to log into their Threads accounts, certain users were met with an error message stating, “Sorry, something went wrong. Try again.” There were also complaints of users being unable to access their Meta headsets. Despite these disruptions, Meta’s Whatsapp service has been operating without any noticeable problems.Notably, Meta endured a similar outage across its Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms for several hours in 2021 due to configuration issues.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com