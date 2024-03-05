The latest data on factory orders in the United States for January 2024 has been released, showing a decrease of 0.8% excluding transportation. This decline follows a previous increase of 0.4% in December 2023. The comparison, which is month-over-month, illustrates a shift in economic activity within the manufacturing sector during this period. The update on this crucial economic indicator was provided on March 5, 2024, indicating the ongoing monitoring and analysis of the country’s industrial performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com