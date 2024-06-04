The U.S. manufacturing sector showed unwavering stability last month as factory orders remained unchanged from March 2024 to April 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 4, 2024. For the second consecutive month, factory orders experienced a 0.7% increase, matching the prior month’s gain.The month-over-month comparison highlights that the 0.7% rise in April mirrored March’s performance, signifying a period of consistent growth within the sector. This back-to-back growth indicates resilient demand and steady production levels across U.S. factories, a positive signal for the broader economy.Analysts are closely monitoring these trends as they may reflect the sustained strength of the manufacturing industry amid various economic challenges. The data suggests that despite potential headwinds, the sector is maintaining a growth trajectory, reinforcing the confidence of stakeholders in the U.S. manufacturing outlook for the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com