FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) announced its financial results for the third quarter on Friday, and subsequently adjusted its earnings and revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The company has now increased its projected earnings and adjusted earnings, while slightly lowering its revenue forecast.For fiscal 2024, FactSet now anticipates earnings to range between $14.55 and $14.95 per share, with adjusted earnings projected to be between $16.00 and $16.40 per share. The revised revenue outlook is expected to fall between $2.18 billion and $2.19 billion.This updated guidance compares to the company's previous expectations of earnings ranging from $13.95 to $14.35 per share and adjusted earnings from $15.60 to $16.00 per share, on revenue projections between $2.20 billion and $2.21 billion.Notably, a consensus of 17 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimates the company will report earnings of $15.98 per share on revenues of $2.20 billion for the fiscal year. These analyst projections typically exclude special items.