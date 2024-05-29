Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Susan Landi as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.Landi, who has been a senior accounting professional at FPI for over four years, assumed her new role on May 28, 2024. Her responsibilities will encompass oversight of the company’s finance, accounting, treasury, and SEC financial reporting functions.Landi succeeds James Gilligan, who has stepped down as CFO by mutual agreement with the company. Gilligan will remain with the company as an employee until June 30, 2024, to facilitate a smooth transition.”Susan is the ideal individual to build upon the substantial work achieved by James during his tenure. She has an in-depth understanding of FPI’s finances and the farmland sector, a strong history of delivering positive outcomes, and has already established herself as an indispensable member of our team. I am enthusiastic about her new role and look forward to collaborating with her as CFO,” said FPI Chief Executive Officer Luca Fabbri. “James has demonstrated exceptional professionalism since taking the helm of FPI’s finance department in October 2021. We extend our best wishes for his future endeavors.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com