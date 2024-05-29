Fathom Holdings, Inc. (FTHM) announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jon Gwin as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.Gwin brings a wealth of experience from leadership positions at American Financial Network, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Accredited Home Lenders. At American Financial Network, his leadership was instrumental in funding over $13 billion in annual retail and wholesale mortgage production, with thousands of loan officers and brokers originating loans nationwide.Gwin commented: “I am humbled and excited to join the dynamic Fathom team and appreciate the warm welcome from the Fathom family. With decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage industries, I am confident that we can achieve remarkable growth and success across all our real estate brands, technology, mortgage, title, and fulfillment services. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, strategic growth, and operational efficiency. Together, we will innovate, overcome challenges, and build upon the current success of all our brands to add value daily. I thank Marco and the Board for their trust in me and for helping to pave the way for Fathom’s bright future.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com