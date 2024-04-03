FCA US LLC, a North American branch of Stellantis N.V. (STLA), reported on Wednesday that its total sales in the U.S. during the first quarter totaled 332,540 vehicles, marking a 10 percent decrease from the previous year.Despite this overall reduction, there was significant sales growth for several of the company’s models, including the Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.The company also unveiled its ambitions to introduce eight fully electric vehicles in the U.S. by the end of 2024. The lineup will include models such as the Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona, and the brand-new Fiat 500e.As of now, the shares of Stellantis are experiencing a 1.69 percent drop on the New York Stock Exchange, bringing the stock price down to $27.05.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com