The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged Astellas Pharma's resubmission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for zolbetuximab. Zolbetuximab is a pioneering investigational claudin (CLDN) 18.2-targeted monoclonal antibody designed for the initial treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma with CLDN18.2-positive tumors, as stated by the company.If approved, zolbetuximab would represent the first CLDN18.2-targeted therapy available for this specific patient population in the United States. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has established a new target action date of November 9, 2024.The BLA for zolbetuximab was resubmitted on May 9, 2024, following a complete response letter from the FDA on January 4, 2024. The letter cited third-party manufacturing deficiencies found during the pre-license inspection of the facility. Importantly, the FDA did not raise any concerns regarding the clinical data on zolbetuximab, including its efficacy and safety, nor did it request additional clinical trials to support the BLA approval.