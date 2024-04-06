The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo for their drug, Enhertu, serving as a treatment for adult patients living with non-removable or metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors. This approval is specifically targeted for patients who have previously undergone systemic treatment and don’t have any other satisfying alternative treatment options available to them.This rapid approval hinges on the objective response rate and duration of the response from using the treatment. Continual approval of this indication might rely on the verification and portrayal of clinical benefit in a subsequent confirmatory trial.Enhertu, a carefully designed HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), was unearthed by Daiichi Sankyo. The development and commercialization of the drug is a joint effort between AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.For more health-related news, head over to rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com