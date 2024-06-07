Geron Corp. (GERN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rytelo (imetelstat) for treating adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have transfusion-dependent anemia. This treatment is specifically for individuals requiring four or more units of red blood cells over eight weeks and who have not responded to or are no longer eligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA).Lower-risk MDS is a progressive blood cancer that presents a significant unmet medical need. Many patients with this type of anemia become reliant on red blood cell transfusions, leading to various clinical issues and a reduced quality of life.The FDA’s approval of Rytelo is grounded in the findings from the IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial, which showed that the treatment effectively provided durable and sustained red blood cell transfusion independence, increased hemoglobin levels, and reduced the transfusion burden among key subgroups with lower-risk MDS. The most frequent Grade 3/4 adverse reactions observed were thrombocytopenia and neutropenia, which were typically manageable and short-lived.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com