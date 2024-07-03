The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for Eli Lilly and Co.’s (LLY) Kisunla (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL once-monthly injection for IV infusion), a treatment specifically designed for adults in the early stages of symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. This includes individuals experiencing mild cognitive impairment and those in the early stages of mild dementia, with confirmed amyloid pathology.Eli Lilly’s pivotal Phase 3 study demonstrated that Kisunla significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline by up to 35% compared to a placebo over an 18-month period. Additionally, the treatment reduced the risk of progressing to the next clinical stage of the disease by up to 39%.Kisunla distinguishes itself by being the first and only therapy targeting amyloid plaques that employs a limited-duration treatment regimen aimed at plaque removal. Remarkably, nearly half of the study participants completed their course of treatment within 12 months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com