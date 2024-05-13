The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Plus test for use in a clinical setting, according to Qiagen N.V.This test has been specifically developed to aid clinical professionals in diagnosing upper respiratory infections and is capable of identifying 21 different viral and bacterial pathogens. The FDA had previously provided authorization for this test under emergency use parameters.In terms of usability, Qiagen N.V. indicates that the panel can provide results in approximately one hour, requiring less than one minute of manual operation.The company also revealed that it is currently in the process of broadening its range of QIAstat-Dx tests available in the U.S. This includes a Gastrointestinal Panel presently under review by FDA and a prospective Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel.To stay updated with more health-related news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com