AbbVie has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Elahere, a mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx based drug, for use in the treatment of folate receptor alpha-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal adult cancer patients who have undergone up to three prior forms of therapy.Patients with these specific types of cancer often show symptoms at a late stage of the disease and typically go through a surgical procedure, followed by platinum-based chemotherapy. However, resistance to this treatment can develop, necessitating an alternate form of therapy like Elahere.Elahere first received FDA's accelerated approval in November 2022. Its conversion to full approval hinges on supporting data from the confirmatory Phase 3 MIRASOL trial, which positions the medicine as a potential new standard of care for folate receptor alpha -positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.The trial data revealed that Elahere treatment leads to an overall survival advantage and decreases the risk of cancer progression by 35 percent.For more health-related news, visit rttnews.com.