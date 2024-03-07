The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently responded to ongoing lead poisoning concerns in children by taking additional measures. These measures are particularly focused on addressing lead levels in a variety of cinnamon products. The FDA has advised the recall of certain ground cinnamon products, stocked by a range of brands in six separate retail chains, due to high lead levels.This action was a reaction to an incident involving cinnamon apple sauce pouches that resulted in children suffering from lead poisoning. The affected ground cinnamon products include brands such as La Fiesta Food Products, Marcum, Moran Foods LLC, MTCI, SWAD, Raja Foods LLC, Supreme Tradition Greenbriar International Inc., and El Chilar. These products are sold through various retailers including La Superior, SuperMercados, Save A Lot, SF Supermarket, Patel Brothers, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and La Joya Morelense.Samples tested by the FDA found these cinnamon products to have high lead levels. Exposure over a long period could be unsafe. While short-term and low-level exposure may not result in noticeable symptoms, the only potential sign could be increased blood lead levels.Symptoms of lead exposure could occur from acute exposure to high lead levels or from long-term exposure. In children, prolonged exposure could irreversibly damage the central nervous system, possibly leading to learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health issues. Adults may experience kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects from chronic lead exposure.However, no illnesses or negative events regarding these cinnamon products have been reported. The FDA has sent a letter to all US cinnamon manufacturers, distributors, and facility operators, urging them to control potential chemical hazards in food contamination, including ground cinnamon.The FDA has recommended that manufacturers and distributors of products found with high lead levels should recall their products. The only exception is MTCI cinnamon, as the firm couldn’t be reached with the FDA’s findings.Colonna Brothers, based in North Bergen, New Jersey, has already recalled its Ground Cinnamon under the Marcum and Supreme Tradition brands due to similar concerns. Consumers are advised to dispose of these cinnamon products and abstain from purchasing them. More health news can be obtained from rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com