Amid a busy week from the US last week the FOMC managed to stay in the headlines with two major events. On Wednesday, the FOMC meeting passed off as a non-event. However, the signal that was sent from the central bank was that it was committed to raising interest rates in December. Later in the […] The post Fed holds rate steady. Trump nominates Powell as the new Fed Chair appeared first on Forex Crunch.
