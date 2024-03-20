In the most recent Federal Reserve interest rate decision, the central bank has opted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 5.5%. The decision comes as no surprise to many analysts who anticipated a pause in rate changes. The previous interest rate level was also at 5.5%, indicating that the Fed has maintained its stance on monetary policy. The decision was announced on 20th March 2024, as the latest update on the country’s economic indicators. While no specific date was provided for the previous event when the interest rate was last set at 5.5%, the consistent rate level reflects the Federal Reserve’s current approach to balance economic growth and inflation concerns. Investors and market participants will continue to monitor future Fed announcements for any shifts in monetary policy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com