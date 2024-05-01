In the latest decision by the Federal Reserve, the central bank has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 5.50%. This decision was announced on 1st May 2024, maintaining the same rate as the previous indicator. The Fed’s decision reflects their continued stance on balancing economic growth while monitoring inflation levels. With the interest rate holding steady, consumers and businesses can expect stable borrowing costs in the near term as the Fed assesses the economic landscape for future adjustments. The Fed’s next moves will be closely watched by market participants for any signals on the direction of monetary policy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com