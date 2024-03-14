The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet in the United States has shown an increase to $7.542 trillion as of March 14, 2024. This marks a rise from the previous figure of $7.539 trillion, as reported by the latest data update. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet is a key indicator of the central bank’s financial health and the amount of assets it holds, which can impact monetary policy decisions and the overall economy. The update on the balance sheet provides insights into the Federal Reserve’s actions and strategies in managing the economy amidst global economic conditions. Stay tuned for more updates on the Federal Reserve’s activities and its impact on the financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com