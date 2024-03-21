In the latest data release by the Federal Reserve, the central bank’s balance sheet has decreased to $7.514 trillion, down from the previous reported figure of $7.542 trillion. This reduction indicates a contraction in the Fed’s asset holdings. The most recent data update on the Fed’s balance sheet was made on March 21, 2024, showcasing the latest snapshot of the central bank’s activities and financial position. The fluctuations in the Fed’s balance sheet are closely monitored by economists and market analysts as they provide insights into the central bank’s monetary policy actions and overall market conditions. Investors often scrutinize these changes for clues on the future direction of interest rates and the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com