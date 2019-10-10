Federal Reserve’s Mester has said that the US is likely to avoid a serious downturn. More from Mester: Economy ‘continues to perform well’. Disagreed with september rate cut. Content to keep ‘shallow’ policy path for now in hopes of firmer inflation. Easy to envision outcome where weak business investment leads to weaker hiring and household spending. […] The post Federal Reserve’s Mester: US is likely to avoid a serious downturn appeared first on Forex Crunch.

