FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced a decrease in profit for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year, though the results exceeded Wall Street expectations.The company’s net income for the quarter amounted to $1.47 billion, or $5.94 per share, compared to $1.54 billion, or $6.05 per share, in the prior year’s fourth quarter.On an adjusted basis, excluding special items, FedEx reported earnings of $1.34 billion, or $5.41 per share, for the period. Analysts, according to Thomson Reuters, had projected earnings of $5.35 per share. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude one-time items.Revenue for the quarter increased by 0.9%, rising to $22.1 billion from $21.9 billion in the previous year.FedEx Corporation’s key financial highlights for the fourth quarter are as follows:- Net Income (Q4): $1.47 billion compared to $1.54 billion last year.- Earnings Per Share (Q4): $5.94 compared to $6.05 last year.- Revenue (Q4): $22.1 billion compared to $21.9 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com