The Federal has recently published its highly-anticipated Beige Book, providing the key takeaways found below. Economic activity expanded moderately in late April and early May with few shifts in the pattern of growth. Manufacturing shifted into higher gear with more than half of the Districts reporting a pickup in industrial activity and a third of […] The post Fed’s Beige Book: Prices rose moderately in most Districts appeared first on Forex Crunch.
