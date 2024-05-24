Ferrovial SE, through its construction subsidiary Webber, announced the award of nine new contracts worth a combined $1.2 billion, covering a range of construction and maintenance projects across the U.S. and Canada. These projects encompass roadway improvements, bridge construction, the expansion of water treatment plants, and ongoing road maintenance.Notably, Ferrovial secured its inaugural contract in Tennessee, thereby broadening its footprint in the U.S., which remains the company’s largest market.Since acquiring the Houston-based Webber in 2005, Ferrovial has significantly expanded its operations, enhancing roads, bridges, and water infrastructure across more than 10 states in the U.S. over the past 20 years.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com