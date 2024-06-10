Eyewear provider Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) announced on Monday that its US subsidiary, Fielmann USA, will acquire Shopko Optical, an optical retailer based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Monarch Alternative Capital LP. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. Shopko Optical, which operates over 140 stores across 13 US states, generated $168 million in sales in 2023. Fielmann USA plans to integrate Shopko Optical into its omnichannel platform.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com