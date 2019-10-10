The collaboration will allow the UK-based financial software firm to conduct cheaper cross-border payments. Finastra’s customers can also opt for on-demand liquidity via the XRP token. Finastra, the United Kingdom-based financial software firm, is the latest to join RippleNet. RippleNet is Ripple’s global blockchain payments network with over 200 members. Due to this partnership, Finastra’s […] The post Finastra joins RippleNet appeared first on Forex Crunch.
