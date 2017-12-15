As Bitcoin shows up in more and more forex brokers’ offering, TradeProofer.com just announced that they have started covering BTCUSD both in their Trade Price Checker tool and their True Cost of Trading tool. These tools allow traders to check whether their trade’s fill price was in line with the market, to convert spreads and commissions into […] The post Finding the real spread in trading bitcoin – TradeProofer covers it appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story