FingerMotion, Inc., a prominent mobile services and data firm, recently reached an agreement with financial news and event organization, Benzinga, about their ongoing lawsuit against Capybara Research. As part of the settlement, Benzinga consented to withdraw a slanderous article, initially penned by short-selling research company Capybara, accusing FingerMotion of securities fraud among other baseless allegations.The original complaint was filed against Capybara on January 16, with additional claims against Benzinga added subsequently for re-publication of the incriminating piece.Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion, regards this resolution as merely the start of their concerted campaign towards total vindication from the harmful impact of the deceptive and malevolent article, while recommitting to continuing their federal lawsuit until a definitive verdict is reached.In light of these developments, FingerMotion’s shares are currently on an upward trend on the Nasdaq, with a 2.32 percent increase, currently valued at $2.2.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com