Finland Consumer Confidence Deteriorates In June

Finland’s consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence fell to minus 4.6 in June from minus 1.8 in May.

Households’ expectations on their own current economy and the situation in 12 months weakened in June and their expectations about the country’s economy fell slightly.

Fears of unemployment increased in June, while the index measuring consumers’ saving possibilities decreased.

Household’s intentions on spending money on durable goods remained steady in June.

Statistics Finland’s Consumer Confidence Survey was carried out among 1,019 persons resident in Finland between June 1 and 17.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com