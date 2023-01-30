Finland’s consumer confidence remained weak in January despite rising slightly from November, as households’ expectations towards their own and the Finnish economy in the next year remained worse, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The industrial sentiment also failed to improve significantly at the start of the year, rising only marginally from a month ago, separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK revealed.

The consumer confidence index rose to -12.7 in January from -18.5 in December. The latest score was also well below the long-term average of -2.1, the agency said.

The data was collected from 1,002 persons between January 1 to 19.

Households’ view on general economic situation at present improved in January compared to December, but were still clearly worse compared to the previous year.

Views concerning one’s own economy at present and expectations concerning one’s own and Finland’s economy in 12 months’ time still remained very weak, the survey said.

There was a slight increase in plans to spend money on durable goods, but still very few. The time was considered very unfavorable for making purchases.

Consumers’ expectations concerning inflation in one year and their estimate at the time of the survey both fell somewhat in January.

The industrial confidence index rose slightly to -4 in January from -8 in December, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said.

The retail confidence indicator improved notably by 10 points to -13 from -23 in December.

Meanwhile, the construction confidence index declined nine points to -24 in January, and the service sector confidence indicator fell from 4 to 0.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com