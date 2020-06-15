Finland Consumer Prices Fall For Second Month

Finland consumer prices declined for the second straight month in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.3 percent decrease in April.

Prices of cigarettes, long-distance train journeys and children’s day care as well as maintenance charges were higher from a year ago. However, the increase was curbed most by reductions in the cost of petrol, light fuel oil, diesel and hotel room.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in May, after a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent both on a monthly and annual basis in May.

