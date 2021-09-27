Finland Consumer Sentiment Improves, Industrial Confidence

Finland’s consumer confidence improved and industrial morale weakened in September, separate survey results showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index increased to 6.0 in September from 4.0 in August, Statistics Finland said.

All the four components improved strongly in September. Consumers’ views of their own economy at present were brightest in the survey history.

The data was collected from 1,015 persons between September 1 and 19.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell one points to 21 in September from 22 in August. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to 7 in September from 5 in August. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.

The service sector confidence indicator remained unchanged at 15 in September.

The retail trade confidence grew four points to 13 in September, which was above the long-term average of -1.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com