Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Improve In December

Finland’s consumer and industrial confidence improved in December, separate survey results showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -4.6 in December from -4.8 in November, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, households’ intention to spend money on durable goods declined slightly in December.

Meanwhile, views on the current state of the own economy, expectations concerning Finland’s economy and expectation concerning one’s own economy increased in December.

The data was collected from 1,133 persons between December 1 and 16.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose eight points to -5 in December from -13 in November. The reading was well below the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to -15 in December from -16 in November. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -6.

Likewise, the service sector confidence indicator rose to -11 points in December from -13 in the previous month.

The retail trade confidence gained two points to -1 in December, which was same as the long-term average of -1.

