Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Weakens In July

Finland’s consumer confidence and industrial morale weakened in July, separate survey results showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index decreased to 4.4 in July from 4.6 in June, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, expectation concerning consumers’ own economic at present improved in July and intentions to spend money on durable goods increased.

Meanwhile, household’s expectations concerning own economy in the next 12 months and expectations concerning Finland’s economy strengthened.

The data was collected from 956 persons between July 1 and 19.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell two points to 17 in July from 19 in June. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to -3 in July from -9 in June. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.

The service sector confidence indicator rose seven points to 22 in July.

The retail trade confidence grew seven points to 13 in July, which was above the long-term average of -1.

