Finland Consumers Pessimistic For Tenth Month

Finland’s households remained pessimistic for a tenth consecutive month in August, survey data from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index fell to -4.5 in August from -3.9 in July. In June, the reading was -4.6.

The results are based on Statistics Finland’s Consumer Confidence Survey that was conducted between August 1 and 19 among 1,081 residents in the country.

Among the four components of the indicator, only expectations concerning the Finnish economy’s current economic situation improved, but remained very pessimistic.

The current and future assessments of consumers’ own economic situation were subdued. Intentions to spend money on durable goods were higher than average in August, the survey showed.

