Finland Current Account Deficit Widens In May

Finland’s current account deficit widened in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The current account deficit increased to EUR 0.56 billion in May from EUR 0.18 billion in April.

The balance of goods trade showed a deficit of EUR 63 million versus a EUR 326 million surplus in May.

The services trade surplus grew to EUR 66 million from EUR 5 million in the previous month.

The primary income account was in a EUR 389 million deficit and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 181 million.

On a 12-month average, the current account surplus was EUR 0.7 billion.

