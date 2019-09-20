Finland Current Account Logs Deficit In Q2

Finland’s current account logged a deficit in the second quarter, Statistics Finland reported Friday.

The current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 3.6 billion versus a surplus of EUR 703 million in the first quarter.

The balance of goods and services showed a deficit of EUR 0.4 billion. The primary income account was EUR 2.7 billion in deficit and the secondary income account EUR 0.5 billion in deficit.

At the end of the second quarter, Finland had EUR 821.9 billion in foreign assets on gross and EUR 813.5 billion in foreign liabilities on gross.

