Finland Current Account Surplus Rises In December

Finland’s current account surplus increased in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account surplus increased to EUR 2.041 billion in December from EUR 0.441 billion in November.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 1.384 billion versus EUR 0.329 billion in the previous month.

The services trade surplus decreased to EUR 146 million in December from EUR 177 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 710 million and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 200 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 1.9 billion.

